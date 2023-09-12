城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

ESA 宇航員馬庫斯·旺特 (Marcus Wandt) 被分配執行 Axiom 任務 3

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
ESA 宇航員馬庫斯·旺特 (Marcus Wandt) 被分配執行 Axiom 任務 3

ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt from Sweden has been selected to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) in January 2024. The mission, called Muninn, is supported by ESA and the Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA). Marcus will serve as a mission specialist under the command of Michael López-Alegría, Axiom Space’s chief astronaut, representing both the USA and Spain as a dual-citizen.

The Ax-3 mission will be the first commercial human spaceflight mission with an ESA-sponsored astronaut. This highlights ESA’s support for a new generation of space explorers using commercial access to space to fuel the European economy and advance knowledge beyond Earth.

The other crew members for the Ax-3 mission include Walter Villadei, an Italian Air Force colonel and pilot, and Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravci from Türkiye. All three crew members have extensive flight experience and served in their nation’s air forces.

ESA’s involvement in this mission demonstrates the agency’s commitment to supporting its member states and promoting fast-track, short-duration missions that generate good science, outreach, education, and benefits for life on Earth. The Ax-3 mission is expected to be transformational, positioning European nations as pioneers in the emerging commercial space industry.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Ax-3 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. Once docked with the ISS, Marcus will spend up to 14 days conducting microgravity research and educational activities.

Marcus is currently undergoing a rigorous training program in Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan to prepare for the mission. His journey can be followed on ESA’s Exploration blog, X, and Instagram.

Source: ESA (European Space Agency) and Axiom Space

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論