城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

ISRO計劃使用Mangalyaan-2進行第二次火星任務

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
ISRO計劃使用Mangalyaan-2進行第二次火星任務

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

來源：
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論