半金屬材料中的拓樸和磁性

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
半金屬材料中的拓樸和磁性

Researchers at MIT have discovered that topology plays a crucial role in stabilizing magnetism at higher temperatures in certain semimetal materials. Traditionally, these materials only exhibit magnetic properties when cooled to a few degrees above absolute zero. The study, led by Mingda Li, associate professor of nuclear science and engineering at MIT, challenges this conventional understanding.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, provides evidence that topological structures called Weyl nodes found in a semimetal material called CeAlGe can significantly increase the working temperature for magnetism. By changing the properties of the material itself, rather than the magnetic moments within it, the researchers were able to alter how the magnetic moments interact with each other, resulting in stabilized magnetism at higher temperatures.

This discovery has wide-ranging implications for the development of topological materials in various applications, such as microelectronics, sensors, and thermoelectric devices. Linda Ye, assistant professor of physics at Caltech, states that the findings suggest that topological nodes not only stabilize static magnetic orders but also play a role in the generation of magnetic fluctuations.

While the results challenge existing knowledge in the field, the researchers emphasize that the study was a result of careful experimentation and the exploration of overlooked areas. The team used multiple experimental approaches and conducted comprehensive tests to piece together the puzzle of magnetism at higher temperatures.

This research sheds new light on the relationship between topology and magnetism and opens up new possibilities for the development of materials with enhanced magnetic properties at practical operating temperatures.

來源：
– 自然通訊
– 麻省理工學院
– 加州理工學院
- 普林斯頓大學

By 羅伯特·安德魯

