科學家破解金屬-絕緣體轉變之謎

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
科學家破解金屬-絕緣體轉變之謎

Scientists have successfully decoded the mystery behind the metal-insulator transition exhibited by certain materials under external stimuli such as temperature, pressure, and electric fields. This breakthrough discovery paves the way for designing functional materials and devices, including sensors and actuators.

The transition between the metallic and insulating states in materials has fascinated scientists and engineers since its initial discovery in magnetite in 1939. Certain materials have the remarkable ability to transition between these two states under various external stimuli. This phenomenon, known as the metal-insulator transition (MIT), has provided critical scientific insights and practical applications in a wide range of devices.

One such material that exhibits the metal-insulator transition is chromium nitride (CrN). The mechanism behind this transition has remained experimentally unverified for nearly two decades, despite theoretical predictions. However, a team from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has now experimentally demonstrated the role of magnetic stress in driving the metal-insulator transition in CrN.

The team, led by Prof. Bivas Saha, discovered that the peculiar arrangement of atomic spin in CrN generates magnetic stress, which drives the simultaneous structural, magnetic, and metal-insulator transition. This magnetic stress arises from the interplay between two distinct magnetic orderings tied to the magnetic exchange interaction between neighboring chromium atoms.

To manipulate the metal-insulator transition, the team employed a technique called epitaxial strain engineering, which involves altering the equilibrium atomic spacing within CrN ultrathin films. They found that compressive strain increases the magnetic stress, resulting in the metal-insulator transition at higher temperatures compared to bulk values. Conversely, tensile stress diminishes the magnetic stress, leading to the transition at significantly lower temperatures.

The team’s findings, published in the journal Phys. Rev. Lett, highlight the pivotal role of magnetic stress in the metal-insulator transition of CrN. This discovery introduces magnetic stress as a novel driving force alongside well-established forces such as Coulomb repulsion and localization effects.

The new understanding of the metal-insulator transition mechanism can contribute to a better understanding of the coupling between spin, charge, and lattice degrees of freedom in materials. Additionally, it opens up possibilities for identifying new materials with substantial magnetic stress and exploring novel classes of materials that exhibit the metal-insulator phase transition.

來源：
– Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR)
– Phys. Rev. Lett

