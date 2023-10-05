城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

機器學習模式 OncoNPC：徹底改變原發不明癌症的診斷

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
機器學習模式 OncoNPC：徹底改變原發不明癌症的診斷

The machine learning model OncoNPC offers hope for a precise diagnosis of Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP), a condition where the primary site of the cancer is unidentified. Identifying the source of cancer is crucial for effective treatment, but in 3 to 5 percent of cases, the standard diagnostic workup fails to pinpoint the primary site, leading to a grim prognosis. OncoNPC, developed by PhD student Intae Moon and colleagues at MIT and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, aims to bridge this gap.

Traditionally, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is used to determine cancer types, but the vast amount of mutation data generated can overwhelm physicians during initial diagnosis. Moon and his team developed OncoNPC to efficiently analyze complex mutation data. Leveraging the XGBoost algorithm, the model identifies genetic mutations associated with various cancer types, incorporating patient age and sex from electronic health records.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study trained OncoNPC on data from 36,445 tumor samples and achieved an impressive accuracy rate. Applying the model to 971 CUP tumors, the researchers successfully classified 41.2 percent of them. The model also provided insights into the genetic features relevant to identifying each cancer type.

To validate OncoNPC’s accuracy, the researchers compared its predictions with patients’ NGS data. The model’s predictions closely aligned with the cancer type indicated by genetic predisposition, inspiring confidence in its performance. A retrospective analysis of 158 CUP patients showed that those whose treatments aligned with OncoNPC predictions experienced significantly improved survival rates.

While further research is needed to confirm the model’s effectiveness across diverse patients and less common cancer sites, the potential impact of OncoNPC is undeniable. Hospitals utilizing NGS tumor sequencing could incorporate this machine learning tool as an additional source of information for oncologists, leading to more precise and effective treatment decisions. Ultimately, OncoNPC brings hope to CUP patients whose prognosis has long been dire. With its impressive accuracy and potential for precision treatment, this breakthrough represents a ray of hope in the battle against Cancer of Unknown Primary.

Source: Nature Medicine

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

一項前所未有的研究揭示了卡廷加植物群落對氣候變遷的脆弱性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

了解金星的平均雲頂溫度

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

天龍座流星雨：一場壯觀的天象秀

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

一項前所未有的研究揭示了卡廷加植物群落對氣候變遷的脆弱性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

了解金星的平均雲頂溫度

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天龍座流星雨：一場壯觀的天象秀

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

一種新的人工智慧方法，用於識別細胞重編程中的最佳遺傳幹預

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論