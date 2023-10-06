城市生活

新的機器學習方法可預測單一細胞對治療的反應

薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Researchers at ETH Zurich and the University Hospital Zurich have developed a new machine learning approach that can accurately predict how individual cells will react to specific treatments. This advancement offers hope for more accurate diagnoses and personalized therapeutics.

Understanding how individual cells react to drugs is crucial in the battle against diseases like cancer. The goal is to find the most effective combination and dosage of drugs that can specifically target and destroy tumor cells. However, traditional methods only provide the average response of a cell population, and certain tumor cells that are resistant to drugs may go undetected. This can lead to the spread of cancer.

The new approach recognizes the distinct reactions that individual cells can have to a drug within a larger population. This fine-grained understanding of cell variation is essential for developing more effective cancer treatments. Instead of relying on the average response of a cell group, the new method can precisely describe and predict how each cell will react to a drug.

The researchers refer to the molecular reactions that cells have to chemical, physical, or genetic influences as perturbations. By studying how cancer cells respond to drugs and identifying the traits of cells that form resistance, researchers can develop new treatment approaches that can inhibit cell growth or cause pathogenic cells to die.

The new machine learning method, called CellOT, not only evaluates existing cell data but also predicts how individual cells will respond to perturbations that have not yet been measured in the laboratory. This enables more targeted and personalized treatments, as predictions can be made about the effect of a perturbation on unseen cells.

While comprehensive clinical trials are still needed before the approach can be used in a hospital setting, the researchers have demonstrated the method’s ability to provide highly accurate predictions. This breakthrough paves the way for more precise and effective diagnoses and treatments for various diseases.

資料來源：蘇黎世聯邦理工學院

定義：
– CellOT: A machine learning method that evaluates cell measurement data and predicts how individual cells will respond to perturbations.
– Perturbation: Molecular reactions with which cells respond to chemical, physical, or genetic influences.
– Pathogenic: Capable of causing disease.
– Phenotypes: Observable characteristics or traits of an organism.
– Optimal transport: A mathematical theory that describes and predicts gradual changes in cell states.

