研究人員證實 M87 星系超大質量黑洞的旋轉

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Researchers have confirmed the spin of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the M87 galaxy by observing the wobble in its jet. This discovery provides direct proof that the black hole is spinning and marks a significant advancement in black hole studies.

Supermassive black holes, which are billions of times heavier than the Sun, are difficult to study due to their immense gravity. However, researchers have long speculated that one property that could potentially be observed is the spin of a black hole. Until now, there have been no direct observations of black hole spin.

To search for evidence of black hole spin, an international team of researchers analyzed over two decades of observational data for the M87 galaxy. This galaxy, located 55 million light-years away, contains a supermassive black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun.

By studying the jet, which shoots out from near the black hole at close to the speed of light, the researchers were able to observe the wobble, or precession, in its direction. This precession is caused by gravitational interactions between the black hole’s spin and the accretion disk, which feeds matter into the black hole.

The team analyzed data from more than 20 radio telescopes across the globe and found that the jet’s direction changes by about 10 degrees with a precession period of 11 years, matching theoretical simulations.

This groundbreaking discovery provides direct evidence that the black hole in M87 is indeed spinning. The researchers are thrilled by this significant finding, which was made possible through years of joint observations and thorough analysis.

Further research on the spin of black holes will continue to deepen our understanding of these mysterious cosmic entities.

資源：
– “Precessing jet nozzle connecting to a spinning black hole in M87” by Yuzhu Cui et al. (2023)

