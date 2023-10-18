城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

與神經退化性疾病相關的溶小體蛋白的功能

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
與神經退化性疾病相關的溶小體蛋白的功能

Lysosomes, tiny compartments within cells that act as garbage disposals for molecules in need of degradation, play a critical role in cell function and overall health. Disruption of lysosomal protein function is associated with various neurodegenerative diseases. However, understanding how mutations in genes coding for these proteins lead to disorders is crucial in developing new treatments.

In a recent study published in Science, researchers at Stanford University identified the function of a lysosomal protein that is dysregulated in a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. They discovered that this protein drives a key step in the synthesis of a lipid molecule called bis(monoacylglycero)phosphate (BMP), which is crucial in the development of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases. This breakthrough not only provides a potential target for new drug development but also challenges the traditional view of lysosomes as solely involved in molecule-breaking, as they have now been found to be involved in molecule-making.

The lead researcher, Monther Abu-Remaileh, and his team are investigating a series of rare diseases associated with lysosomal dysfunction. They identified a gene called CLN5 that is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. The CLN5 gene encodes a protein with an unknown function, which prompted the researchers to study its role. Simultaneously, researchers were studying a lipid called BMP, which is disrupted in neurodegenerative diseases. The breakthrough came when a researcher hypothesized that the protein encoded by the CLN5 gene might actually be the long-sought BMP synthase. The team conducted experiments that confirmed this hypothesis and led to the discovery of the protein’s function.

To confirm their findings, the research team conducted a “rescue” experiment in cells with a CLN5 mutation. By providing these cells with CLN5 without the mutation, normal BMP levels were restored. This experiment provided definitive evidence that the protein identified was indeed the BMP synthase.

In conclusion, understanding the function of lysosomal proteins and how their mutations lead to disease is crucial in developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The discovery of the function of this lysosomal protein opens up new possibilities for drug development and challenges the current understanding of lysosomes in cellular processes.

來源：
– Medoh, Uche et al. “BMP synthesis by distantly related enzymes bridges central and peripheral lysosomal storage diseases.” Science, vol. 373, no. 6560, 2021.
– Image Credit: Stanford University

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

神秘爆炸震驚墨爾本居民

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

一項新研究顯示格陵蘭冰蓋比之前想像的更有彈性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

日環食的獨特景象：NASA DSCVR 任務所見

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

神秘爆炸震驚墨爾本居民

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

一項新研究顯示格陵蘭冰蓋比之前想像的更有彈性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日環食的獨特景象：NASA DSCVR 任務所見

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

使用 DNA 和玻璃製造出比鋼更堅固的新型輕質材料

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論