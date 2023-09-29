城市生活

月船三號的探月任務結束，復興的希望渺茫

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which landed on the Moon’s south pole, has likely lost communication due to the extreme lunar night temperatures. Comparisons to China’s Chang’e 4 mission provide a glimmer of hope for reactivation, but the chances of revival are diminishing.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully became the first spacecraft to land in the Moon’s south pole region, a critical area that contains vast amounts of frozen water. This valuable resource is important for future missions and potential lunar bases. The mission also achieved the successful landing of a rover and lander after the previous Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed.

Efforts to communicate with the lander and rover began as the lunar day started, but there has been no response so far. Both spacecraft may be permanently trapped about 600 km from the Moon’s south pole.

The design of Chandrayaan-3 gave hope that the spacecraft would come back to life with the reappearance of sunlight. However, the extreme temperatures of the lunar night, which can reach as low as -250°C (-418°F), pose challenges for the lander and rover. The small battery of the rover was fully charged, and both vehicles were pre-programmed to reactivate when sufficient solar generation was available.

However, ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar expressed doubts about the viability of the mission, as many components may not have survived the harsh lunar temperatures. The lander’s transmitter is crucial for success, as it needs to establish communication with ISRO. Even if other systems are still functional, the absence of a working transmitter would render them irrelevant.

While there is a faint hope based on China’s Chang’e 4 mission, the chances of Chandrayaan-3’s revival are quickly diminishing. If the mission is indeed over, it still marks a significant success for ISRO, as it landed on the Moon’s south pole region.

來源：今日宇宙

By 加布里埃爾博塔

