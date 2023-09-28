城市生活

科學

美國太空總署太空人創下美國最長太空飛行紀錄

曼波布雷西亞

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, has returned to Earth after completing the longest US spaceflight in history. The trio spent over a year stuck in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Rubio’s return marks a significant milestone for NASA and the US space program. The length of his stay in space surpassed the previous record set by astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 consecutive days aboard the ISS. Rubio’s mission not only tested the limits of human endurance in space but also provided valuable data for future long-duration missions.

The prolonged duration of Rubio’s spaceflight allowed scientists to study the physiological and psychological effects of extended stays in a microgravity environment. This data is crucial for planning missions to Mars and other deep-space destinations, where astronauts are expected to spend months or even years away from Earth.

Rubio and his fellow crew members faced numerous challenges during their mission, including maintenance and repairs to the ISS, conducting scientific experiments, and adapting to life in a confined space. Despite these difficulties, they persevered and successfully completed their mission objectives.

The return of Rubio and his Russian counterparts is a testament to the international collaboration that drives space exploration. NASA and its international partners continue to work together to push the boundaries of human exploration and pave the way for future missions beyond Earth’s orbit.

In conclusion, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest US spaceflight, spending over a year aboard the International Space Station. This milestone not only advances our understanding of long-duration space travel but also brings us one step closer to human exploration of Mars and other celestial bodies.

By 曼波布雷西亞

