哺乳動物的螢光比以前想像的更常見

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A recent study has revealed that fluorescence, the ability to emit visible light under ultraviolet (UV) light, is extremely common among mammals. The research, published in Royal Society Open Science, found that almost every mammal studied showed some form of fluorescence. This phenomenon is caused by certain chemicals in the animal’s scales, skin, or fur absorbing the energy from UV light and emitting visible light.

Fluorescence is a well-known occurrence in various animals such as birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, corals, mollusks, and arthropods. However, it has been described less frequently in mammals until now. The study aimed to determine the prevalence of fluorescence in mammals and investigate if there are any benefits or functions associated with this glowing phenomenon.

The researchers tested various mammal specimens, including the beloved platypus, to confirm the presence of fluorescence. By using a technique called fluorescence spectroscopy, they were able to analyze the emission spectrum and confirm that the observed glow was indeed fluorescence.

The study revealed that white fur, spines, skin, and nails of mammals such as koalas, Tasmanian devils, short-beaked echidnas, wombats, bandicoots, bilbies, and even cats exhibited clear evidence of fluorescence. Both fresh-frozen and chemically treated museum specimens demonstrated fluorescence, ruling out any potential effects caused by preservation methods.

The researchers also found a correlation between fluorescence and ecological traits. Nocturnal mammals were more likely to exhibit fluorescence, while aquatic species showed the least fluorescence. This suggests that fluorescence may play a role in enhancing the visibility of animals in low-light conditions.

While the exact biological function of fluorescence in mammals remains unknown, the researchers propose that it may serve as a visual signal to brighten pale-colored body parts and improve visibility. This could be especially beneficial for animals that rely on visual communication in dimly lit environments.

Overall, this study challenges the belief that fluorescence is rare in mammals and highlights its prevalence in various species. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms and potential functions of fluorescence in mammals.

來源：
– Royal Society Open Science: https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.201809
– The Conversation: https://theconversation.com/the-many-mammals-that-emit-visible-light-147288

