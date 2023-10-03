城市生活

2023 年諾貝爾物理學獎的可能競爭者

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Researchers in the fields of light, new materials, and cosmic exploration are speculated to be potential contenders for this year’s Nobel Physics Prize. The recipient of the award will be announced in Stockholm on Tuesday at 11:45 am (0945 GMT). The Prize follows the previous day’s recognition of Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their groundbreaking work on mRNA technology.

French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier is one potential laureate for her contributions to the study of “really short laser pulses that allow you to follow the super-fast movement of electrons inside molecules.” L’Huillier was also a recipient of last year’s prestigious Wolf Prize, often seen as a precursor to the Nobel Prize.

Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her work on cosmic neutrinos, could also be a strong contender. Her research focuses on using neutrino technology in the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica to explore the universe.

While recent Physics Prizes have centered around astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology, the James Webb Space Telescope is unlikely to be recognized this year. However, it is considered a potential candidate in the future.

The field of quantum mechanics, despite having received recognition in the past, still has many deserving scientists. Potential candidates include Ignacio Cirac from Spain, David Deutsch from the UK, Peter Shor from the US, and Peter Zoller from Austria. Other notable figures in the field are Yakir Aharonov from Israel and Michael Berry from Britain, both of whom made significant discoveries in quantum mechanics.

There is also a possibility that the prize could be awarded for practical achievements, such as the work of Stuart P. Parkin from Britain in the field of spintronic materials, which has greatly impacted data storage capabilities.

Research into light may also be acknowledged, with names like John B. Pendry from Britain, known for his work on the “invisibility cloak,” and researchers in the field of photovoltaics and conductive properties of twisted graphene being mentioned.

The Nobel Physics Prize will be followed by the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, followed by the Literature and Peace Prizes on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Economics Prize will conclude the 2023 Nobel season on Monday.

來源：
– 法新社（無網址）
– Physics World (no URL)

By 曼波布雷西亞

