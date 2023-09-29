新成像技術揭示了連接星系的宇宙網絲

Astronomers have successfully captured the elusive glow of the cosmic web, the largest structure in the universe that connects galaxies across vast distances. This breakthrough provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies, as well as the detection of dark matter, which comprises 80% of the universe’s mass.

Previously, in 2014, astronomers utilized radiation from a distant quasar to image the cosmic web. Subsequently, in 2019, young, star-forming galaxies were used to illuminate this interconnected network. Now, astronomers have directly imaged the light emitted by the cosmic web in the depths of space, approximately 10 to 12 billion light-years away.

Christopher Martin, the lead author of the study and a professor of physics at the California Institute of Technology, explained that this new finding allows astronomers to see the filamentary structures without the need for a nearby bright object. The team used the Keck Cosmic Web Imager at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii to hunt down emissions from hydrogen gas, which forms the main component of the cosmic web.

To overcome the challenge of light pollution, the team took images of two distinct patches of the sky containing different portions of the cosmic web. By subtracting the background light from one image and vice versa, the researchers were able to isolate the filamentary network of the cosmic web, as predicted by simulations. This innovative technique provides astronomers with a three-dimensional map of the cosmic web.

These images not only provide a deeper understanding of how galaxies form and evolve but also shed light on the role of the cosmic web in gas supply for growth and star formation. It is believed that galaxies form at the intersections of these filaments.

The research, published in the journal Nature, represents a significant milestone in our exploration of the universe and opens up new avenues for studying the cosmic web and its impact on the formation and evolution of galaxies.

定義：

1. Cosmic Web: A vast network of filaments that connect galaxies across the universe.

2. Dark Matter: A form of matter that does not emit or interact with light, accounting for approximately 80% of the universe’s mass.

Sources: Nature, W. M. Keck Observatory