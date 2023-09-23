城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯太空望遠鏡在木星衛星歐羅巴上偵測到二氧化碳，顯示存在生命的潛力

By加布里埃爾博塔

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The discovery of carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon Europa by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope suggests that the moon may have conditions suitable for life. This finding provides evidence of exchanges between Europa’s icy surface and its subsurface ocean, highlighting the moon’s potential for future space exploration missions.

Europa is a captivating world with a salty, subsurface ocean of liquid water that could potentially contain twice as much water as all of Earth’s oceans combined. However, scientists were unsure if the moon’s ocean contained the necessary chemicals for life, particularly carbon. Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have confirmed the presence of carbon on Europa’s surface, likely originating from its subsurface ocean. This discovery indicates the possibility of a habitable environment within Europa’s ocean.

The detection of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface was primarily observed in a region called Tara Regio, known as “chaos terrain” due to its geologically young and disrupted surface. This finding suggests that there has been an exchange of material between Europa’s subsurface ocean and its surface ice.

Carbon is an essential element for biological life on Earth, and its presence on Europa raises questions about the potential habitability of Europa’s ocean. Further investigations and explorations are needed to determine if Europa could support life as we know it.

NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft in October 2024, which will conduct numerous close flybys of Europa to gather more data and explore the moon’s potential for hosting life.

In summary, the detection of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope suggests that the moon may have a favorable environment for life. This discovery highlights the importance of further exploration and investigation to determine the potential habitability of Europa’s subsurface ocean.

來源：
——美國宇航局詹姆斯·韋伯太空望遠鏡
– Europa Clipper spacecraft
– Article sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, Gerónimo Villanueva (NASA-GSFC), Samantha K Trumbo (Cornell University), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

