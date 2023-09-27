城市生活

By曼波布雷西亞

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
致命武器：新型抗菌塗層可以徹底改變清潔方法

Researchers from the University of Windsor have developed a novel material that can effectively limit the spread of harmful pathogens and replace traditional cleaning methods on high-touch surfaces, such as door knobs and handrails. This material, which combines ionic fluids and copper nanoparticles, offers longer-lasting germ-free protection compared to bleach-based cleaning agents.

Using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan, the team conducted experiments to evaluate the effectiveness of the material. The copper nanoparticles in the composite material possess natural germicidal properties, allowing them to weaken and break down the cell walls of pathogens, leading to bacterial eradication.

One of the major advantages of this antimicrobial coating is its longevity. Unlike conventional sanitization techniques that require frequent application, this material provides durable protection. Additionally, the material is easy to apply to various surfaces, making it suitable for use in hospitals, greenhouses, agri-food production facilities, and scientific labs.

The researchers acknowledge that further investigations are necessary. They aim to determine the longevity of the coating’s effectiveness and explore the antimicrobial effects of other nanoparticles, such as zinc and iron. The toxicity of the material also needs to be assessed to ensure its safety for human contact.

The team’s results have been published in the journal RSC Sustainability under the title “Lethal Weapon IL (Ionic Liquid).” They have also been awarded a provisional patent, paving the way for future commercialization of this microbial coating material.

The availability of the CLS technology has been instrumental in the development of this antimicrobial coating. The high-intensity light of the CLS enabled the researchers to observe the behavior of the copper nanoparticles and their toxic effect on bacteria over time.

This groundbreaking antimicrobial coating has the potential to revolutionize current cleaning methods, offering a more efficient and long-lasting solution to combat harmful pathogens while reducing the need for repeated application of disinfectants.

Source: RSC Sustainability (2010). DOI: 10.1039/D3SU00203A

Source: Canadian Light Source

引文：
Lethal weapon: New antimicrobial coating could revolutionize cleaning methods (2023, September 27). Retrieved 27 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-lethal-weapon-antimicrobial-coating-revolutionize.html

By 曼波布雷西亞

