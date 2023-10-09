城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

俄羅斯太空站液體洩漏，機組人員安全

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
俄羅斯太空站液體洩漏，機組人員安全

Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is reported to be safe, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak, which occurred in the Nauka module of the Russian segment, originated from the external backup radiator circuit that was brought to the station in 2012. Roscosmos has assured that there is no danger posed to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Initially intended to be a six-month mission, their stay was extended due to unforeseen circumstances. The crew had traveled to the space station using a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. However, during their mission, a leak occurred within the Soyuz, most likely caused by a small meteor impact. As a result, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the mission.

Despite tensions between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the American and Russian astronauts spent a year aboard the ISS, fostering a rare venue for cooperation between the two countries.

The recent coolant leak incident from the Russian portion of the ISS has raised concerns about the maintenance and durability of the aging station. However, Roscosmos has confirmed that the situation is under control, emphasizing that the leak occurred in the external radiator circuit rather than the main systems of the space station. Swift action is being taken to address the issue and ensure the continued safe operation of the ISS.

In conclusion, while a liquid leak has occurred in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, there is no immediate danger to the crew. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges associated with long-duration space missions and the importance of regular maintenance and monitoring.

來源：
– Roscosmos [insert source details without URL]
– Unnamed Source [insert source details without URL]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡的新影像揭示了小麥哲倫星雲中的恆星形成

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

The Fascinating World of Fluorescence in Mammals

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

The Role of the mTORC2-Signaling Pathway in Hearing Loss

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡的新影像揭示了小麥哲倫星雲中的恆星形成

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

The Fascinating World of Fluorescence in Mammals

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

The Role of the mTORC2-Signaling Pathway in Hearing Loss

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現大堡礁面臨地下水污染威脅

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論