巨大的超級月亮照亮愛爾蘭的天空

Stargazers in Ireland are in for a spectacular show tonight as the last Super Moon of 2023 graces the night sky. This phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to David Moore, founder of Astronomy Ireland, the moon will be so unusually close that it will be visible to the naked eye without the need for binoculars.

In addition to being a Super Moon, tonight’s moon is also known as the Harvest Moon. In ancient times, farmers used the rising of the moon to determine the best time to bring in their crops at night. This particular Harvest Moon will be about 30% brighter than usual, adding to the awe-inspiring spectacle.

The moon will appear approximately 15 minutes later each night and is expected to rise at 7:31 pm tonight. Moore suggests that the best time to observe the moon is between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm, especially for those on the southwest coast, while those in the northwest should wait an additional 10 minutes.

A Super Moon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth while simultaneously being full. This rare event has happened three times in the past year, with occurrences in July, August, and again in August. Tonight’s Super Moon is even more unique as Jupiter will also be visible just above the moon.

To witness this celestial wonder, no special equipment is necessary. The moon will be large enough to be seen with the naked eye. However, if you want a closer look, a telescope or zooming in with your phone camera can provide a more detailed view.

Astronomy Ireland is inviting people to send in their photos of tonight’s Super Moon for possible publication in their magazine. To submit your photos, email [電子郵件保護].

