Stunning Image Reveals Star Trails at ESO’s Paranal Observatory

By曼波布雷西亞

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has shared a breathtaking new image that captures the mesmerizing trails of stars across the night sky. Taken at the ESO’s Paranal Observatory in the Chilean Atacama Desert, the photo showcases the beauty of long exposure photography.

The Paranal Observatory is home to the Very Large Telescope (VLT), which comprises four Unit Telescopes and four Auxiliary Telescopes. In the foreground of the image, one can see a smaller, movable Auxiliary Telescope. Astronomers utilized a long exposure technique to photograph the night sky over several hours, resulting in a stunning trailing effect where the starlight appears to form arcs over the observatory’s telescopes.

In the image, two bright orange lasers can be seen emanating from one of the Unit Telescopes. These lasers, known as laser guide stars, are essential in correcting the distortion of starlight caused by Earth’s turbulent atmosphere. By exciting sodium atoms in the upper layer of the atmosphere, the lasers create artificial stars that serve as reference points for ground-based telescopes. This allows astronomers to compensate for atmospheric turbulence and obtain sharper images of the sky.

ESO officials explain that the laser beams are directed in opposite directions due to the long exposure duration, during which the telescope was repositioned to observe various targets in the sky. The lasers used deliver an impressive 22 watts of power, approximately 4000 times the maximum power of a laser pointer.

The new image serves as a reminder of Earth’s constant rotation around its axis. While we usually perceive stars as individual points of light, the star trails depicted here capture the rotating motion of the sky relative to the backdrop of stars.

In conclusion, the image from ESO’s Paranal Observatory offers a captivating glimpse into the mesmerizing beauty of the night sky. Through the use of long exposure photography and laser guide stars, astronomers navigate Earth’s turbulent atmosphere to capture clearer and sharper images of our celestial surroundings.

