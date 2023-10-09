Large-Scale Bent Radio Jet Detected in Galaxy Cluster Abell 514

A team of astronomers from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, has made a fascinating discovery in the galaxy cluster Abell 514. Using the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT), the researchers observed low-frequency radio emissions and detected a large-scale bent radio jet.

Galaxy clusters are immense structures comprising thousands of galaxies held together by gravity. Understanding the formation and evolution of these clusters can provide valuable insights into the universe’s large-scale structure. Abell 514 is a merging galaxy cluster with a mass of approximately 300 trillion solar masses and a redshift of 0.07.

The team conducted radio observations of Abell 514 using the uGMRT in three frequency bands. They found that the radio emissions from one of the cluster’s radio galaxies, PKS 0446-20, originate from the active galactic nucleus (AGN) and extend towards the cluster’s southern periphery. The bent jet extends over a distance of about 2.3 million light-years.

The observations also revealed interesting structures within the cluster. The two radio lobes of PKS 0446-20 are connected by a 1,300-light-year-long north-south structure known as “the bridge.” From the southern end of the bridge, a concave 1,000-light-year-long arc extends towards the cluster center. The eastern end of the arc appears to touch the northern end of a 1,300-light-year-long tail.

The researchers also discovered a discontinuity in X-ray surface brightness and high polarization at the location of the extended radio emission in Abell 514. They attribute this finding to the redistribution of jet plasma along the cold front of a recent cluster merger. According to the team, this redistribution occurs when a passive plasma bubble injected during an off-axis cluster merger stretches along the cold front of the infalling cluster.

This study provides valuable insights into radio emissions and structural features within galaxy clusters. Further research and analysis will help deepen our understanding of these phenomena and their implications for the formation and evolution of large-scale structures in the universe.

