城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡發現有關柯伊伯帶矮行星的新信息

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡發現有關柯伊伯帶矮行星的新信息

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insights into the composition and orbits of three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt. Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar were observed using Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec), revealing the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules believed to be produced by methane irradiation. The research, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, involved a collaboration of astronomers from various institutions.

These dwarf planets are of particular interest to astronomers due to their size, orbits, and compositions. While previous studies have shown that other Trans-Neptunian objects retain volatile ices on their surfaces, Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar have distinct orbits that place them in different temperature regimes and irradiation environments. The team aimed to investigate how these different conditions could affect the surfaces of these dwarf planets.

Using data gathered by Webb’s NIRSpec instrument, the researchers identified abundant ethane (C2H6) on all three bodies, with Sedna displaying the highest concentration. Sedna also exhibited the presence of acetylene (C2H2) and ethylene (C2H4). These molecules are direct products of methane irradiation. The abundance of these substances correlated with the orbit of each dwarf planet, suggesting a connection with relative temperatures and irradiation environments.

The study of bodies in the outer solar system, such as those found in the Kuiper Belt, offers valuable insights into the history and dynamics of the solar system. The information obtained about the composition and orbits of these dwarf planets contributes to our understanding of the formation and evolution of the solar system. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to be a groundbreaking tool for astronomers, providing new discoveries and extending our knowledge of the universe.

來源：
– James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
– Northern Arizona University
– NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC)
– Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale (Université Paris-Saclay)
– Pinhead Institute
– Florida Space Institute (University of Central Florida)
– 洛威爾天文台
– 西南研究院 (SwRI)
– Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)
– 美國大學
– 康奈爾大學

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

演化原理在非生命系統的應用

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論