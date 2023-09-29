城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

多種遺傳差異導致野花授粉綜合症變異

By曼波布雷西亞

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
多種遺傳差異導致野花授粉綜合症變異

A new study conducted by the University of South Carolina has delved into the genetic differences that lead to distinct variations in wildflowers’ attributes based on their respective pollinators. Wildflowers have evolved unique characteristics known as “pollination syndromes” that cater to specific pollinators such as insects or birds.

The research focused on the Penstemon genus, particularly the North American wildflower species. Most Penstemon species have wide, blue flowers that serve as landing spots for bees. However, evolution has led some species to develop narrow, red, tubular flowers that attract hummingbirds instead. This convergence of floral syndromes from bee to hummingbird pollination is remarkable within the Penstemon genus, with at least 20 lineages evolving these traits.

To explore the genetic basis of these distinct pollination syndromes, the team sequenced the DNA of 229 plants from three related species within the Penstemon genus: P. neomexicanus and P. virgatus (bee-pollinated) and P. barbatus (hummingbird-pollinated).

The researchers discovered that despite the significant differences in floral attributes, there were only a few genetic differences between P. barbatus and its bee-pollinated relatives. Additionally, plants from the same geographical area exhibited greater genetic similarity, regardless of species, suggesting genetic blending between wildflowers adapted to both bee and hummingbird pollination.

However, the study revealed 21 sites in the genome that consistently differed among species with varied pollinators. These genetic variances were located near genomic regions that determine flower color, width, and nectar volume – traits specific to different pollination syndromes. This finding suggests an increased likelihood of hybridization and the disruption of complementary floral traits, resulting in hybrids with reduced success.

In conclusion, the study provides evidence of occasional hybridization between neighboring bee- and hummingbird-pollinated Penstemon species, indicating an intense selection pressure to retain flower traits adapted to each type of pollinator. Despite the clear visual differences between bee and hummingbird-pollinated species, only a small number of genetic regions distinguish them.

The research was published in the journal PLoS Biology.

來源：
– University of South Carolina (USC)
– PLoS Biology

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

貝殼星系 NGC 3923：銀河洋蔥揭曉

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

人工智慧輔助藥物設計：RandBatch軟體在重慶發布

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

意識研究爆發內戰：偽科學的指控

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

貝殼星系 NGC 3923：銀河洋蔥揭曉

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

人工智慧輔助藥物設計：RandBatch軟體在重慶發布

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

意識研究爆發內戰：偽科學的指控

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

一種新的基於 CRISPR 的基因編輯工具可能會徹底改變基因療法

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論