New Horizons for Juice: Exploring the Secrets of Jupiter’s Moons

ESA’s Juice spacecraft recently underwent a significant maneuver as part of its eight-year journey to the Jupiter system. Using its main engine, the spacecraft adjusted its orbit around the sun to position itself for an Earth-moon double gravity assist next summer, a first-of-its-kind maneuver. This maneuver consumed nearly 10% of the spacecraft’s fuel reserve and represents the first stage of a two-part maneuver that may be the last time Juice’s main engine is used until its arrival in the Jupiter system in 2031.

Juice, short for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, was launched by ESA from the spaceport in French Guiana in April 2023. The spacecraft’s mission is to conduct detailed observations of Jupiter and its three large moons: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. However, Juice won’t begin its investigation of the Jupiter system until 2031, when it finally arrives. The lengthy journey to Jupiter is not solely due to the distance between Earth and the gas giant but also because of the need to overcome the sun’s significant gravitational pull.

Missions to distant planets, like Juice, employ gravity-assist maneuvers to conserve fuel. These maneuvers involve swinging through the gravitational fields of various planets to gain energy. Juice’s first boost will come from a flyby of the moon in August 2024, followed by a flyby of Earth. To maximize these gravity assists, Juice must arrive at the Earth-moon system with precise timing, velocity, and direction. The recent maneuver, which consumed 363 kg of fuel, was crucial for aligning Juice’s trajectory for the upcoming flybys.

The successful completion of both stages of this maneuver means that Juice’s main engine may not be needed again until it enters the orbit around Jupiter in 2031. For minor trajectory adjustments in the meantime, Juice will rely on its smaller thrusters. During its journey to Jupiter, the spacecraft will be fully equipped with scientific instruments, as it won’t need to use its main engine again, reducing the overall fuel requirements.

Juice’s exploration of the Jupiter system holds great promise for unraveling the secrets of these intriguing celestial bodies. By taking advantage of unique gravity-assist maneuvers and strategic engine burns, ESA’s Juice spacecraft is paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries in the years to come.

常見問題：

Q: How long will it take for Juice to reach Jupiter?

A: Juice is expected to arrive in the Jupiter system in 2031, approximately eight years after its launch.

Q: Why does Juice need a gravity assist maneuver?

A: Gravity assist maneuvers allow spacecraft to conserve fuel by utilizing the gravitational pull of planets to gain speed and adjust their trajectory.

Q: What will Juice study during its mission at Jupiter?

A: Juice will focus on making detailed observations of Jupiter and its three large moons: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, with a particular emphasis on studying their nature and potential habitability.

Q: What is the purpose of the recent maneuver carried out by Juice?

A: The maneuver was necessary to align Juice’s trajectory for an Earth-moon double gravity assist next summer, which will provide a significant boost to the spacecraft’s velocity.

Q: How will Juice manage trajectory adjustments during its journey to Jupiter?

A: Juice will primarily rely on its smaller thrusters for minor trajectory corrections until its arrival at Jupiter in 2031, after completing the final engine burn during approach to Earth in May 2024.