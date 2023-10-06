城市生活

水母沒有大腦也能學習嗎？ 新研究表明他們可以

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Jellyfish are fascinating creatures known for their lack of brains. However, a recent study challenges the belief that these creatures are incapable of learning beyond a basic level. Researchers from the University of Kiel and the University of Copenhagen conducted experiments on Caribbean box jellyfish to determine if they can learn and adapt their behavior.

In the study, the researchers created three experimental conditions using round tanks to simulate different visibility levels experienced by the jellyfish in their natural habitat. They found that the box jellyfish quickly learned to avoid collisions with the tank walls by adjusting their swimming patterns. In the low-contrast tank, the jellyfish started swimming farther away from the walls and increased their number of quick turn maneuvers. In the high-contrast tank, the jellyfish stayed in the center and avoided the walls altogether. However, in the gray tank, they continued to collide with the walls.

These results suggest that the box jellyfish can associate visual cues with their behavior and adjust accordingly. Despite having only 1,000 nerve cells per eye-bearing structure, the jellyfish were able to connect different impressions and learn from them.

The researchers also tested the sensory structures called rhopalia located on the jellyfish’s bell. These structures house six eyes each and are responsible for generating pacemaker signals that control the jellyfish’s movement. When the rhopalia were exposed to projected images of moving bars with different contrasts, they showed a response to the images.

Overall, the study provides evidence that jellyfish are capable of associative learning, a type of advanced learning that involves associating a voluntary behavior with a stimulus or result. This suggests that advanced neuronal processes may be a fundamental property of all nervous systems, even those without a centralized brain.

Further research in this area could provide valuable insights into the learning abilities of other organisms with simple nervous systems. Understanding how different animals learn and adapt could have implications for fields such as neuroscience and artificial intelligence.

來源：
– 原文：[來源]
– Image source: Jan Bielecki et al., Current Biology, 2023

