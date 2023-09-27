城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

雲中發現的微塑膠影響氣候

By羅伯特·安德魯

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
雲中發現的微塑膠影響氣候

Researchers in Japan have discovered the presence of microplastics in clouds, indicating that these particles are likely impacting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama and examining their physical and chemical properties using advanced imaging techniques.

The team identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics, with sizes ranging from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of microplastic. Importantly, they found that these microplastics were hydrophilic, meaning they have a preference for water and can play a significant role in cloud formation and climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed, it may lead to irreversible and serious environmental damage in the future. Okochi added that when microplastics reach the upper atmosphere and are exposed to sunlight, they degrade and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Microplastics, which are defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, come from various sources such as industrial effluent, textiles, synthetic car tires, and personal care products. They have been found in the deepest parts of the ocean, Arctic sea ice, and even the snows on mountains. However, the mechanisms of their transport, particularly through the air, have remained unclear.

This study provides the first evidence of airborne microplastics in cloud water and highlights the urgent need to address plastic pollution. The impacts of microplastics on human health, such as heart and lung issues, as well as environmental harm, are becoming increasingly clear. More research is needed to fully understand the complexity of microplastic pollution and its effects on climate and ecosystems.

來源：
– Environmental Chemistry Letters
– Waseda University.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

又千鈞一髮：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論