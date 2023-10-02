城市生活

JAXA 和 ISRO 合作執行月球車南極任務

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is partnering with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on a mission to the moon’s south pole. The mission, scheduled to launch in 2025, will involve JAXA providing the launch vehicle and a lunar rover, while ISRO will construct the mission’s lander. The goal of the mission is to examine the quantity and quality of lunar water, which could be a valuable resource for future lunar human activities.

The lunar rover, currently in the basic design phase, will be autonomous and equipped with scientific payloads. It will search for water and be able to drill into the lunar surface to capture samples for analysis. This is a challenging task, as transporting and maneuvering a rover on the moon while adhering to weight restrictions requires careful planning and engineering.

In addition to JAXA and ISRO’s contributions, science payloads from other agencies will also be sent. The European Space Agency (ESA) will provide an Exospheric Mass Spectrometer to evaluate gas pressure and chemical fingerprints at the surface, and NASA will contribute a Neutron Spectrometer to search for hydrogen below the surface.

The discovery of water on the moon’s south pole could have significant implications for future lunar exploration and human activities. Water could potentially be used as a source of energy, making the search for water on the moon a priority for many nations.

Other lunar missions are also planned in the coming years. India recently launched the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing mission, while Russia’s Luna-25 landing mission faced a failure. China aims to acquire the first-ever samples from the far side of the moon and return them to Earth in 2024. Additionally, NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program and a Japanese commercial spacecraft will send more missions to the moon next year.

Overall, the collaboration between JAXA and ISRO on the lunar rover mission is a significant step forward in lunar exploration. The mission’s focus on water detection and analysis could provide valuable insights for future missions and pave the way for sustainable human activities on the moon.

