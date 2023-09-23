城市生活

揭開 K2-18 b 的秘密：充滿無限可能的世界

By加布里埃爾博塔

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery about K2-18 b, a distant planet located far from Earth. They have detected the presence of carbon-based molecules, including methane and carbon dioxide, in the planet’s atmosphere. K2-18 b, which is approximately 8.6 times the mass of Earth, has long been a mystery. Previous studies suggested the potential existence of water oceans on its surface, along with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The recent findings from the Webb Space Telescope provide tantalizing signs of the possibility of life.

K2-18 b orbits around a cool dwarf star known as K2-18, situated in the “Goldilocks zone” where the planet receives just the right amount of starlight to maintain liquid water on its surface without vaporization. This intriguing world is located approximately 120 light-years away in the Leo constellation and falls into the category of a “Hycean planet.” These hypothetical planets are characterized by their hot, water-drenched nature and hydrogen-dominated atmospheres, raising the curiosity of scientists regarding their potential to support life.

Lead author of the study, Nikku Madhusudhan, highlighted the importance of exploring diverse habitable environments in the search for life beyond Earth. While the focus has traditionally been on smaller rocky planets, the larger Hycean worlds like K2-18 b offer more opportunities for atmospheric observations.

The researchers have gathered intriguing insights from their findings. The abundance of methane and carbon dioxide, along with the absence of ammonia, suggests the existence of a hidden water ocean beneath the planet’s hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The study also suggests the possibility of the presence of a molecule called dimethyl sulphide (DMS), which on Earth is produced exclusively by living organisms, such as phytoplankton in our oceans.

Confirming the presence of DMS in the atmosphere of K2-18 b is the goal of upcoming observations using the Webb telescope. However, it is important to note that while K2-18 b is within the habitable zone and has an atmosphere rich in carbon-based molecules, this alone does not guarantee the presence of life. With its larger radius and the likelihood of a substantial layer of high-pressure ice, K2-18 b reminds us of the intricate and enigmatic nature of the cosmos as we continue to explore distant worlds.

來源：
– 詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡
– Research study conducted by lead author Nikku Madhusudhan

