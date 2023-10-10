城市生活

宇宙鄰居一瞥：NGC 346

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
A stunning image of NGC 346, a star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), has been captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This star-studded cosmic neighbor, located 210,000 light-years away, can now be viewed in unprecedented detail on our computer screens, thanks to the power of modern internet connection.

The image reveals the blue wisps of light representing emissions from molecules such as silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, as well as red fragments highlighting dust warmed by the brightest and most massive stars at the center of the region. Astronomers have identified 1,001 light dots in the image, most of which are young stars enshrouded in dust.

NGC 346 is a relatively young pocket of the universe compared to our home galaxy, the Milky Way. Its lesser amounts of heavy elements make it an intriguing object of study. Located in the southern constellation Tucana, it can be observed with the naked eye.

Contrary to expectations, the JWST image reveals a significant amount of dust within the NGC 346 region. Cosmic dust is formed from heavy elements, which are usually produced within stars over long periods of time and then redistributed through cosmic processes like nuclear fusion and supernova explosions.

By studying NGC 346, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the number of stars and protostars present in the region. These observations could shed light on the cosmic noon era billions of years ago when starbirth rates peaked across the universe and the abundance of heavy elements was lower, similar to the characteristics of NGC 346.

The image was captured using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) onboard the JWST, allowing astronomers to probe deeper into the mysteries of this cosmic neighbor.

資料來源：美國宇航局

