城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新研究發現，每小時千英里的風攜帶石英晶體穿過 WASP-17b 的大氣層

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
新研究發現，每小時千英里的風攜帶石英晶體穿過 WASP-17b 的大氣層

A new study led by Daniel Grant of the University of Bristol has discovered that the atmosphere of WASP-17b, a distant gas giant planet, contains tiny quartz crystals. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observed the thousand-mile-per-hour winds carrying these quartz particles through the scorching hot atmosphere.

WASP-17b is an exoplanet known for its extreme conditions. It orbits its star at a distance of just 7.8 million kilometers (4.9 million miles) and has a dayside temperature of around 1,500 degrees Celsius (approximately 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit). The planet’s atmosphere has expanded due to its proximity to the star, making it almost twice the diameter of Jupiter.

Grant and his team used the JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument to observe WASP-17b as it transited its star. The instrument detected starlight blocked by the planet’s atmosphere, resulting in a transmission spectrum. This spectrum revealed the presence of hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, water vapor, and quartz crystals.

Quartz is a type of silicate mineral, which is commonly found in the rocky bodies of the solar system. Previous observations have detected silicates in the atmospheres of hot Jupiter exoplanets, but they were more complex magnesium-rich crystals. The quartz crystals observed in WASP-17b’s atmosphere are smaller, measuring around 10 nanometers in size.

Grant explained that the high temperatures and low pressures in WASP-17b’s atmosphere allow solid crystals to form directly from gas, bypassing the liquid phase. The quartz crystals are carried by the planet’s strong winds and form high-altitude hazes at the day-night termination zone. These hazes then enter the dayside and vaporize in the extreme heat.

The discovery of quartz crystals in the atmosphere of WASP-17b provides insights into the processes and composition of exoplanet atmospheres. The study was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters in October.

來源：
- 天體物理學雜誌通訊 （10月2021）

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

天文學家發現行星形成的初始階段

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

星鏈組 6-23 任務概述

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

研究人員操縱光來模擬重力效應，為 6G 通訊開啟可能性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

天文學家發現行星形成的初始階段

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

星鏈組 6-23 任務概述

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

研究人員操縱光來模擬重力效應，為 6G 通訊開啟可能性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學家利用人工智慧和機器學習即時辨識超新星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論