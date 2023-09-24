城市生活

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 成功將小行星樣本送入地球軌道

By加布里埃爾博塔

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has completed its seven-year mission to retrieve a sample from an asteroid and has successfully delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit. The capsule landed at the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling approximately 3.86 billion miles. This mission, the first of its kind for the United States, aims to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2016 when the spacecraft was deployed to collect material from the asteroid Bennu. After reaching Bennu in 2018, a sample was extracted in 2020, and the long journey back to Earth commenced in 2021. The pristine material collected from the asteroid’s surface will give scientists an unprecedented window into the early stages of the solar system’s formation, which occurred around 4.5 billion years ago.

Michael Daly, the lead scientist on the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA) from York University, expressed his excitement about the mission’s success. He highlighted the challenges faced by the team over the years leading up to this moment and emphasized their anticipation of delivering a successful sample for further investigation in laboratories.

The sample capsule, carrying the cargo samples, was sent to Earth’s orbit from a distance of approximately 68,000 miles away. NASA’s navigation team played a critical role in ensuring the capsule’s safe landing, continuously refining the trajectory projections to reduce uncertainty. Their expertise in planning trajectories and their dedication to the mission’s success have been instrumental.

The successful delivery of the asteroid sample marks a significant milestone for NASA and offers scientists an incredible opportunity to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s early history. This achievement represents a new phase in space exploration and sets the stage for further discoveries and advancements in our understanding of the universe.

