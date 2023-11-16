Astronomers in the United States are sparking a celestial controversy by suggesting the renaming of galaxies in order to promote inclusivity. The focus of this debate is Ferdinand Magellan, a revered 16th-century explorer whose “violent colonialist legacy” has become a central point in calling for change.

The proposal put forth by these astronomers aims to alter the way galaxies are named, taking into account a more diverse and comprehensive perspective. By renaming galaxies that currently bear names related to Magellan’s explorations, they believe they can create a more inclusive and equitable representation of the cosmos.

The initiative stems from a growing awareness of the historical context associated with the names of celestial bodies. While acknowledging the scientific achievements that have led to our understanding of galaxies, these astronomers assert that it is crucial to address the colonialist and imperialist legacies tied to the names as well.

By embracing a more inclusive approach, scientists hope to honor the diverse heritage and contributions of individuals who have played significant roles in human history. This renaming process could involve highlighting the contributions of marginalized communities, women in science, and scientists from various cultures and ethnicities.

While this proposal has sparked intense debate within the scientific community, it presents an opportunity to reconsider the traditional norms followed in astronomical nomenclature. As we continue to broaden our perspectives and move toward a more inclusive society, this proposal reflects the ongoing efforts to rectify historical injustices and ensure that the names of celestial objects align with our evolving values.

