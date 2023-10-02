城市生活

印度Aditya-L1任務成功行進9.2萬公里前往日地拉格朗日點

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced that the Aditya-L1 mission, a space-based solar observatory, has successfully moved beyond Earth’s sphere of influence and has traveled over 9.2 lakh km to date. The spacecraft is now en route to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), where it will study the Sun’s atmosphere and solar activity.

ISRO noted that this achievement marks the second time they have sent a spacecraft outside Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. Additionally, this is the fifth occasion where ISRO has successfully transferred a spacecraft toward another celestial body or location in space, having done so three times toward the Moon and once toward Mars in the past.

The Aditya-L1 mission was launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) on September 2 via the Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle –XL (PSLV-XL) variant. Since then, the spacecraft’s orbit has been incrementally raised four times. As it continues on its trajectory toward the Lagrange Point (L1) after exiting Earth’s gravitational sphere of influence, the cruise phase will begin. Eventually, it will be injected into a large halo orbit around L1, where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth will be equal, allowing the spacecraft to remain stationary in relation to both bodies.

The journey from the launch to reaching the L1 point is expected to take approximately four months, covering a distance of about 1.5 million km from Earth. Once the Aditya-L1 mission reaches its destination, it will provide valuable insights into the Sun’s dynamics, magnetic fields, and solar flares, aiding scientific research and expanding our understanding of the Sun-Earth connection.

定義：
– Aditya-L1: India’s space-based solar observatory mission that aims to study the Sun’s corona, solar emissions, and the interplanetary magnetic field.
– Lagrange Point 1 (L1): A point in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth balance each other, allowing a spacecraft to maintain a relatively stable position while observing the Sun.
– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO): The national space agency of India responsible for the country’s space program.

來源：
– [Source Article](article-source)
– [ISRO’s Twitter](isro-twitter)

Note: URLs have been removed to comply with the guidelines.

