The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its first solar mission, Aditya-L1, has successfully performed the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre and is now on a trajectory that will take it to the Sun-Earth L1 point. This marks the fifth consecutive time that ISRO has successfully transferred an object on a trajectory towards another celestial body or location in space.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh, with the primary objectives of collecting scientific data and advancing India’s solar exploration efforts. The spacecraft is equipped with the Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument, which has already begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth. This data will help scientists analyze the behavior of particles surrounding Earth.

In about 110 days, the spacecraft will be injected into an orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point through a manoeuvre. ISRO’s successful mission showcases India’s advancements in space technology and its commitment to exploring the Sun and its effects on Earth.

Sources: ISRO, Gadgets 360