城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度太空研究組織的太陽任務成功到達日地L1點

By加布里埃爾博塔

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度太空研究組織的太陽任務成功到達日地L1點

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its first solar mission, Aditya-L1, has successfully performed the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre and is now on a trajectory that will take it to the Sun-Earth L1 point. This marks the fifth consecutive time that ISRO has successfully transferred an object on a trajectory towards another celestial body or location in space.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh, with the primary objectives of collecting scientific data and advancing India’s solar exploration efforts. The spacecraft is equipped with the Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument, which has already begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth. This data will help scientists analyze the behavior of particles surrounding Earth.

In about 110 days, the spacecraft will be injected into an orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point through a manoeuvre. ISRO’s successful mission showcases India’s advancements in space technology and its commitment to exploring the Sun and its effects on Earth.

Sources: ISRO, Gadgets 360

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論