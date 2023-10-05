城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

ISRO將對加加尼亞安的機組人員逃生系統進行飛行中止測試

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
ISRO將對加加尼亞安的機組人員逃生系統進行飛行中止測試

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, is planning to carry out an inflight abort test of the crew escape system for its Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. The test will be conducted by the end of October using a test vehicle developed specifically for this purpose. The Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, S Unnikrishnan Nair, mentioned that preparations are underway, with all vehicle systems already at Sriharikota, the main spaceport of India. Final assembly is in progress, and the team is gearing up for the launch.

The crew escape system is considered the most crucial component of the Gaganyaan mission. The upcoming test vehicle launch, TV-D1, will mark the first of four abort missions planned for the program. It will be followed by the TV-D2 mission and the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1). Further test vehicle missions and a mission with a robotic payload are also planned. The crewed mission will be based on the outcomes of these successful test missions.

The test vehicle is a single-stage, liquid propulsion rocket designed to validate the performance of the crew escape system at different critical Mach numbers. However, Nair mentioned that it can also be utilized for other purposes, such as space tourism. The vehicle will reach transonic conditions, crossing Mach number one and reaching an altitude of around 12 km. The escape system will be activated, propelling the vehicle to approximately 20 km, at which point the crew module will be released.

The Crew Module in Gaganyaan is a habitable space with an Earth-like environment for the crew. It consists of a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized external structure with a thermal protection system. It houses crew interfaces, life support systems, avionics, and deceleration systems. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send a crew of two to three members to a circular orbit of approximately 400 km around the Earth for a mission lasting one to three days. The crew will then safely return to Earth by landing in a designated location in the Indian sea waters. The Gaganyaan mission will be launched using the Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3), a configuration of the LVM3 rocket specially modified to meet human rating requirements.

資料來源：印度報業托拉斯

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

太空海岸 2022 年發射次數破紀錄，預計 2023 年發射次數還會增加

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

研究表明，金卡戴珊和其他名人使用類似貓的聲音風格

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

在哺乳動物中發現的螢光：一個令人驚訝的發現

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

太空海岸 2022 年發射次數破紀錄，預計 2023 年發射次數還會增加

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究表明，金卡戴珊和其他名人使用類似貓的聲音風格

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

在哺乳動物中發現的螢光：一個令人驚訝的發現

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天龍座流星雨與獵戶座流星雨：十月的天賜盛宴

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論