城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度準備第二次火星任務：Mangalyaan-2

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
印度準備第二次火星任務：Mangalyaan-2

India is gearing up for its second mission to Mars, nine years after successfully placing a spacecraft in orbit around the red planet on its first attempt. The Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2, will carry four payloads that will study various aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

One of the payloads on Mangalyaan-2 is the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), which aims to understand the origin, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust at high altitudes on Mars. This experiment will provide valuable insights into the dust flux at Mars, the existence of a potential ring around the planet, and the source of the dust particles.

Another crucial experiment is the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, which will measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere. By studying the behavior of the Martian atmosphere, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of its characteristics.

The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) on board Mangalyaan-2 will help characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. This data will enable scientists to investigate the factors contributing to the loss of the Martian atmosphere.

Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing insights into the plasma environment on Mars.

India’s first mission to Mars, launched in 2013, was a significant achievement as it made India the fourth country in the world to successfully place a spacecraft in Mars orbit. With the upcoming Mangalyaan-2 mission, India continues to expand its presence in space exploration and is poised to contribute further to our understanding of the red planet.

來源：
– 印度斯坦時報

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

印度計劃利用 Mangalyaan-2 進行第二次火星任務

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Aditya-L1 任務：印度太陽監測太空船擺脫地球的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

組織清除技術可對骨結構進行三維分析

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

印度計劃利用 Mangalyaan-2 進行第二次火星任務

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Aditya-L1 任務：印度太陽監測太空船擺脫地球的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

組織清除技術可對骨結構進行三維分析

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現銀河系質量比之前認為的要小

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論