城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

月球的古老熔岩管可能是未來月球基地的潛在地點

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
月球的古老熔岩管可能是未來月球基地的潛在地點

The Moon was once a geologically active place, with evidence of volcanoes, lava flows, and a magnetic field. This past activity has been preserved in the Moon’s airless environment, seen today as dark deposits, volcanic domes, and sinuous rilles, which are believed to be collapsed ancient lava tubes. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) recently captured images of a 48 km long rille in the Moon’s northern hemisphere.

Lava tubes are present not only on the Moon but also on Mars and Mercury. They form when flowing lava cools and crusts on the surface, creating insulation for the lava inside. These tubes can collapse over time due to seismic activity or impact events, creating pits and holes known as skylights.

The continuous rille observed by the LROC is located near the Gruithuisen K crater in Oceanus Procellarum, the largest mare on the Moon. This region covers 4 million square kilometers and could potentially be the source of the lava flow that formed the rille. Scientists estimate that the tube could be up to 500 meters in diameter in certain areas. These findings support previous research suggesting that lava tubes on the Moon could be large enough to house entire cities, with some measuring up to 10 kilometers in width and hundreds of kilometers in length.

Stable temperatures within these lava tubes, averaging around 17 °C, make them attractive potential sites for future lunar bases. Surface temperatures on the Moon can range from 127 °C during the day to -173 °C at night. In addition to providing a room-temperature environment, lava tubes also offer shielding against cosmic radiation, solar flares, and meteorite impacts.

While the chain of pits associated with the rille displays collapsed pit structures and dips in elevation, there are also raised rims where pits should be, raising questions about the nature of these features. Researchers continue to investigate whether this is a classic lava tube or if other geological mechanics are at play.

Further reading: LROC

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論