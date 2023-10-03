城市生活

科學

研究揭示了地球內核中有趣的原子運動

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Researchers from The University of Texas at Austin and collaborators in China have discovered that iron atoms in the Earth’s inner core are capable of rapid movement, a phenomenon known as “collective motion.” This movement allows the atoms to change places while maintaining the underlying metallic structure of the iron. The findings shed light on the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core, as well as its role in generating the planet’s magnetic field.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, utilized laboratory experiments and theoretical models to investigate the behavior of iron atoms in the inner core. By creating a miniature version of the inner core in the lab, researchers were able to collect data on temperature, pressure, and velocity. This data was then used to create a machine-learning computer model of the atoms in the inner core.

Previous theories suggested that iron atoms in the inner core were arranged in a repeating hexagonal structure. However, the researchers expanded on this understanding by using an AI algorithm to create a “supercell” of approximately 30,000 atoms. At this scale, they observed groups of atoms moving and changing places while still maintaining the overall hexagonal structure.

The discovery of this atomic movement helps explain why seismic measurements of the inner core show softer and more malleable properties than expected. The increased movement of the atoms makes the inner core less rigid and weaker against shear forces. This finding has important implications for understanding the generation of Earth’s magnetic field, as approximately half of the geodynamo energy can be attributed to the inner core.

Further research on the activity of the inner core at the atomic scale will contribute to our understanding of energy and heat generation within the core. It will also provide insights into the relationship between the inner and outer cores and their combined role in generating Earth’s magnetic field. This knowledge is crucial for understanding the conditions necessary for a habitable planet.

[Source: University of Texas at Austin]

By 曼波布雷西亞

