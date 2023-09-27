城市生活

研究雙氧氖白矮星合併遺跡的演化

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The evolution of post-merger remnants resulting from the coalescence of double oxygen-neon white dwarfs has been studied by a research group led by assistant professor Wu Chengyuan from Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The study, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, explores the impact of convective boundary mixing on the final fate of these remnants.

Double white dwarf binaries, which can merge due to gravitational wave radiation, are significant sources of gravitational waves in our galaxy. Additionally, the more massive ones are associated with type Ia supernovae, electron capture supernovae, and millisecond pulsars. However, the evolutionary outcomes of mergers involving double oxygen-neon white dwarfs remain unclear.

The research team constructed models to investigate the evolution of these mergers, and they discovered that a merger remnant could initiate an inwardly propagating O/Ne flame immediately after the merger. This remnant would then evolve towards the giant phase, with the convective boundary mixing process influencing the evolutionary outcomes.

If the mixing process does not affect the flame, it will reach the center within 20 years, resulting in an iron-core-collapse supernova. On the other hand, if the mixing process prevents the flame from reaching the center, the remnant’s final fate would be an ONeFe white dwarf through an electron-capture supernova.

Interestingly, the researchers found that the wind mass-loss process and rotation have minimal impacts on the evolution and final fate of the remnant due to its short lifetime.

This study sheds light on the complex evolution of double oxygen-neon white dwarf mergers and contributes to our understanding of stellar astrophysics. Further research in this area will provide valuable insights into the formation and fate of celestial objects in our universe.

資源：
– Chengyuan Wu et al, Evolution of double oxygen–neon white dwarf merger remnant, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad2636

