By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
澳洲甘蔗蟾蜍：食人蝌蚪加速進化

Cane toads in Australia face a grave threat from their own kind—cannibalistic tadpoles. These tadpoles often consume hatchlings, driving them to develop at a faster rate. However, this accelerated growth comes at a cost.

The cane toads were introduced in Australia in 1935 to control cane beetles. Instead, the toads became an invasive species, multiplying beyond control and posing a threat to the ecosystem. The toxicity of these toads also puts native carnivorous marsupials in danger.

While adult cane toads measure around 25 cm (10 inches) in length, it is their tadpoles that display cannibalistic behavior, consuming their own kind. This behavior is not uncommon in frog and toad species, usually occurring when resources are scarce. Australian cane toads, however, exhibit this behavior quite frequently.

In an experiment conducted by invasive species biologist Jayna DeVore and her colleagues, they found that Australian tadpoles were 2.6 times more likely to cannibalize hatchlings compared to non-Australian tadpoles. Another experiment revealed that Australian tadpoles were 30 times more attracted to hatchlings than other tadpoles.

Hatchlings in Australia develop at a faster pace than their counterparts elsewhere. While this accelerated development increases their chances of survival, it leaves them less developed than non-Australian cane toads at the tadpole and mature stages of their lives.

These hatchlings have evolved to speed up their development when they sense the presence of other tadpoles, indicating competition and potential cannibalism. This evolutionary adaptation allows them to reduce the duration of their vulnerable stage.

Cannibalism among cane toads could be seen as a form of population control, as it eliminates competition for limited resources in the pond. It also demonstrates the remarkable speed at which evolution can occur. The Australian cane toads have significantly evolved since their introduction to the continent.

This research adds to our understanding of the complex dynamics of invasive species and the impact they can have on native ecosystems. The study was published in PNAS and highlights the ongoing evolutionary arms race between the cannibalistic tadpole stage and the vulnerable egg and hatchling stages in invaded habitats.

