城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

國際太空站：獨特的科學實驗室

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
國際太空站：獨特的科學實驗室

The International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft that orbits around Earth, serving as a unique science laboratory. Constructed in 1998 through a collaboration between the United States and Russia, the ISS is a multinational effort with 15 participating agencies, including Japan’s JAXA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and Canada’s CSA.

The ISS is home to crews of astronauts and cosmonauts who conduct research and experiments in space. It orbits Earth at an average altitude of approximately 250 miles and has a speed of 17,500 mph. Remarkably, it completes one orbit in just 90 minutes.

NASA, the United States’ space agency, primarily uses the ISS to learn more about living and operating in space. The laboratories onboard allow crew members to conduct various research activities.

The ISS is a crucial asset in advancing our understanding of space and its effects on the human body. It provides valuable insights into the challenges of long-duration space travel, such as potential missions to Mars. The data gathered from experiments conducted onboard the ISS contribute to the development of technologies and strategies necessary for future space exploration.

Despite its importance, the ISS faces ongoing challenges, including the threat of space debris. Since 1999, its location has changed more than 30 times due to the need to avoid collisions with debris. However, NASA has announced that the ISS will remain operational until at least 2031, with no plans for decommissioning in the near future.

In conclusion, the International Space Station is a vital platform for scientific research in space. Through international collaboration, it allows continuous exploration and understanding of the challenges posed by long-duration space missions. Its existence and ongoing operation represent a significant achievement for humanity’s pursuit of knowledge and exploration beyond Earth.

來源：
– NASA.gov
– ESA.int
– JAXA.jp

Author: Buzz Staff
來源：News18.com

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論