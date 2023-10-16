城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

國際觀測月之夜將在貝克斯菲爾德舉辦

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
國際觀測月之夜將在貝克斯菲爾德舉辦

The Kern Astronomical Society is organizing an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21. This event offers the community a chance to see the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn through a telescope at no cost.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, allowing participants to witness the beauty of these celestial bodies up close and personal. However, if you are unable to attend the event, NASA suggests alternative ways to celebrate and watch the moon.

These alternatives include simply looking up at the moon, using a telescope or binoculars for a closer view, capturing stunning photographs of the moon, relaxing on your couch while gazing at the moon, exploring its topography by touch, creating and admiring moon art, listening to the moon, taking a virtual field trip to the moon, and seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft. Additionally, observing the moon throughout the year can help deepen one’s understanding of our natural satellite.

For more detailed information and resources on International Observe the Moon Night, you can visit the NASA website.

來源：
– Kern Astronomical Society
–美國宇航局

定義：
– Telescope: an optical instrument used for observing remote objects, consisting of a long tube with lenses and/or mirrors that gather and focus light.
– Binoculars: a pair of small telescopes mounted side by side, allowing for enhanced vision and depth perception when observing distant objects.
– Topography: the arrangement of the physical features of an area, such as mountains, rivers, and valleys.
– Spacecraft: a vehicle designed for travel or operation in outer space.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

由於冷卻劑洩漏，國際太空站太空行走推遲

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

國際研究確定淡水生態系中奈米塑膠和金屬污染的風險

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

2023 年諾貝爾化學獎：量子點徹底改變光學與奈米技術

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

由於冷卻劑洩漏，國際太空站太空行走推遲

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

國際研究確定淡水生態系中奈米塑膠和金屬污染的風險

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

2023 年諾貝爾化學獎：量子點徹底改變光學與奈米技術

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 Psyche 任務：探索富含金屬的小行星 Psyche

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論