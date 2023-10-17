城市生活

深入了解二維材料的進步與應用

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
This article highlights the recent review conducted by Roman Engel-Herbert, Director of the Paul-Drude-Institut für Festkörperelektronik (PDI), and Joao Marcelo J. Lopes, a Senior Scientist at PDI, on the field of two-dimensional layered materials (2DLM). Their review, titled “Recent Advances in 2D Material Theory, Synthesis, Properties, and Applications,” is published in ACS Nano. The authors provide valuable insights into the current trends and future prospects regarding the synthesis and properties of these materials.

The review draws inspiration from the 9th Annual Graphene and Beyond workshop held in 2022. It also incorporates PDI’s recent work on the growth of high-quality magnetic heterostructures using epitaxial methods. A wide range of topics is covered in the review, including theory, synthesis and processing, material properties, material integration, device study, and twisted 2D heterostructures.

Some of the fundamental topics discussed in the review include the modeling of defects and intercalants, focusing on formation pathways and strategic functionalities. The role of machine learning in synthesis and sensing is also highlighted. The review emphasizes important developments in the synthesis, processing, and characterization of various 2D materials. Additionally, it explores the optical and phonon properties of these materials, controlled by material inhomogeneity, multidimensional imaging, biosensing, and machine learning analysis.

The concept of mix-dimensional heterostructures using 2D building blocks for next-generation logic and memory devices is introduced. The authors also delve into the significance of twist-angle homojunctions in quantum transport and provide future perspectives for the field of 2DLM.

Contributing authors to the review include experts from various US institutes and international institutions such as the University of Innsbruck. This collaboration ensures a comprehensive and global perspective on the advancements and applications of 2D materials.

Overall, the review by Engel-Herbert and Lopes provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the field and presents exciting prospects for the future of 2D materials.

資源：
– Yu-Chuan Lin et al, Recent Advances in 2D Material Theory, Synthesis, Properties, and Applications, ACS Nano (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.2c12759
– “Insights into 2D materials from international collaboration” (2023, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2023 from Phys.org news website.

