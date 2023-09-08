城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度月球車探測到可能發生的月震

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度月球車探測到可能發生的月震

India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, may have discovered evidence of a “moonquake” on the surface of the moon. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), attached to the Vikram lander, detected seismic activity on August 26th, marking the first possible moonquake since the 1970s. This discovery, along with the movements of India’s Pragyan rover, could provide valuable insights into the moon’s geological composition.

The moonquake was detected shortly after the Vikram lander touched down on the moon’s south pole on August 23rd. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the event appears to be natural and is currently under investigation. The Apollo lunar missions in the 1960s and 1970s were the first to detect seismic activity on the moon, revealing its complex geological structure.

Recent advancements in analysis tools and computer models have allowed scientists to gain a better understanding of the moon’s interior. Studies have shown that the moon likely has an iron core surrounded by a dense, solid iron ball. Additionally, blobs of the moon’s molten mantle could separate from the rest, resulting in quakes as they rise to the surface.

The moon’s magnetic field differs significantly from Earth’s. While Earth has a strong magnetic field, the moon’s interior is mostly frozen and lacks a robust magnetic field. However, rocks retrieved during NASA’s Apollo missions suggest that the moon may have had a powerful geomagnetic field in the past.

Chandrayaan-3 aims to shed light on these mysteries by continuing its exploration of the moon’s surface. Both the lander and rover are currently in sleep mode but will resume operations when the moon enters daylight on September 22nd. With their solar-powered capabilities, these instruments are well-positioned to unravel the secrets of the moon’s internal structure and provide valuable insights into its history.

來源：
– 印度空間研究組織（ISRO）
–美國宇航局

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論