India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23rd, has been captured in new images taken by another lunar probe. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released radar imagery from their Chandrayaan-2 moon mission, which arrived in lunar orbit in 2019.

Although the Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently inactive, due to the two-week darkness on the near side of the moon where it landed, there is a possibility that it will awaken once sunlight returns. However, ISRO officials have confirmed that the lander and its small rover, named Pragyan, have already accomplished all their major objectives. Pragyan successfully deployed from its lander, Vikram, and captured images of its surroundings.

This is not the first time the Indian moon mission has been observed from space. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has already captured high-definition imagery of the historic mission. India has become the fourth country, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China, to successfully land on the moon.

In addition to India’s mission, numerous other nations are also targeting the moon’s south pole to explore the ice reserves in that area. NASA plans to establish one or more bases in the region to utilize lunar ice to support astronauts and machinery as part of its Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

While India has been successful with its lunar mission, other countries and private companies have also made attempts to land on the moon in recent times. Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashed during its landing attempt last month, and Japanese space agency JAXA launched its moon lander, SLIM, which will attempt a touchdown in the coming months.

Overall, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved significant milestones in lunar exploration, and the images captured by other lunar probes showcase the country’s success in reaching new frontiers in space.

