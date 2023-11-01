New Study Reveals Impact of India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

India’s historic moon landing on August 23, 2023, has left a significant impact on the lunar surface, as revealed by a recent study published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the moon, a feat accomplished only by three countries before India.

The study highlights the captured photos from the predecessor mission, Chandrayaan-2, which showed an intriguing phenomenon known as an “ejecta halo.” It appears that as Chandrayaan-3’s lander touched down, the thrusters scattered a massive ring-shaped plume of moon dust, or regolith, forming the ejecta halo. This lunar regolith was estimated to be around 2.06 metric tons, covering an area of 1,167 square feet.

Scientists studying the ejecta halo have identified the differences in reflectivity of the newly disturbed top layers of moon dust, known as epiregolith. The exposure of subsurface regolith due to the loss of cohesion in the epiregolith is believed to have caused increased photometric scattering, resulting in the reflective anomaly observed around the lander.

Chandrayaan-2, although not successful in its landing attempt, continued to operate as the orbiter, gathering invaluable data and high-resolution photographs of the lunar surface. The mission aimed to achieve a first-ever landing near the lunar south polar region, a task Chandrayaan-3 successfully accomplished.

Interestingly, India now joins the United States, the Soviet Union, and China in the prestigious group of nations that have achieved a soft landing on the moon. However, more countries are gearing up for similar missions in the near future. NASA’s Artemis program, dedicated to lunar exploration, plans to fund several robotic missions, with potential landings by 2024. Japanese company ispace has already attempted a lunar landing, while Russia is determined to return after its unsuccessful Luna-25 mission.

The findings of this study shed new light on the impact and scientific significance of India’s moon landing, further fueling the global interest in lunar exploration and paving the way for future missions to unravel the mysteries of Earth’s celestial neighbor.

常見問題

1. How did India’s Chandrayaan-3 create the ejecta halo on the moon?

During the soft landing, Chandrayaan-3’s lander used its thrusters, which scattered a substantial amount of moon dust or regolith on impact. This caused the formation of a ring-shaped plume known as the ejecta halo.

2. What is regolith?

Regolith refers to the layer of fragmented rocks, soil, dust, and other materials that cover the solid bedrock or a planetary surface like the moon.

3. How did scientists study the ejecta halo?

Scientists examined the differences in reflectivity in the newly disturbed top layers of moon dust, called epiregolith, which helped them identify and analyze the ejecta halo.

4. What is the significance of Chandrayaan-3’s landing?

Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing marks a major achievement for India and expands the group of countries that have accomplished a soft landing on the moon. It also contributes valuable scientific insights into lunar exploration and encourages further missions to the moon.

5. Are there any future plans for lunar explorations?

Yes, several countries and space agencies, including NASA and private companies like ispace, have ambitious plans for future lunar missions. These missions aim to advance our understanding of the moon and prepare for potential human exploration in the future.