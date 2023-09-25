城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度太空總署試圖喚醒月船三號登陸器和漫遊者

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度太空總署試圖喚醒月船三號登陸器和漫遊者

Engineers at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have been making attempts to wake up the Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander and rover after a two-week lunar night. The ISRO announced on Friday that they have been trying to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to determine their wake-up condition. However, their attempts on Monday have not yielded any response yet.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing after the United States, Russia, and China. Following the landing, Pragyan rover explored the landing site and sent back images to Earth while Vikram conducted scientific experiments, including measuring the temperature of the lunar regolith’s top layer and analyzing the chemical composition of the lunar dust. The presence of sulfur in the lunar dust could provide insights into past volcanic activity.

The Pragyan rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, and the Vikram lander followed suit two days later. Although the mission had completed its primary objectives, the ISRO is hopeful that the lander and rover have survived the lunar night.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s second attempt to land on the moon. The previous mission, Chandrayaan-2, experienced a crash in 2019 due to a software glitch. However, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is still operational and continues to study the moon from lunar orbit.

Efforts to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will continue, but the chances of success are decreasing with each passing hour. The ISRO remains determined to explore and unlock the mysteries of the lunar south pole.

來源：
– 太空網

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的毅力號火星車在 AutoNav 的幫助下創下紀錄

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

歷史性的風洞設施測試了美國太空總署的火星上升火箭

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署帕克太陽探測器探索強大的日冕物質拋射

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的毅力號火星車在 AutoNav 的幫助下創下紀錄

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

歷史性的風洞設施測試了美國太空總署的火星上升火箭

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署帕克太陽探測器探索強大的日冕物質拋射

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

史無前例​​的高溫預計將在250億年內導致大規模滅絕

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論