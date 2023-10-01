城市生活

印度在月球南極附近成功著陸

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
概要：

India made history in August by becoming the first country to land a craft near the largely unexplored lunar south pole. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts.

The craft, named Vikram, was a part of India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, which aimed to study the lunar surface and search for water ice on the moon. The successful landing near the south pole opens up new possibilities for scientific research and future manned missions.

This pioneering mission puts India in an elite group of nations that have successfully landed on the moon, alongside the United States, Russia, and China. It demonstrates India’s growing expertise in space exploration and highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

The lunar south pole is of great interest to scientists because it is believed to contain deposits of water ice. The presence of water on the moon could have significant implications for future space exploration and potentially support the establishment of a lunar base.

India’s successful landing near the lunar south pole is a testament to the country’s technological capabilities and scientific prowess. It represents a major achievement for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and solidifies India’s position as a prominent player in the global space race.

來源：
– Chandrayaan-2 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
– The significance of the lunar south pole in scientific research

