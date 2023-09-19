城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局揭示了月球南極的新馬賽克圖像

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局揭示了月球南極的新馬賽克圖像

NASA and National Geographic have released a high-resolution composite image of the lunar south pole, showcasing the Shackleton Crater region. The image was created using photographs taken by two NASA cameras in orbit around the moon: the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and the ShadowCam. The LROC has been circling the moon since 2009, while the ShadowCam is a NASA-funded instrument on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO).

The composite image offers a stunning view of the moon’s south pole, including the interior of Shackleton Crater, which is shrouded in permanent darkness. ShadowCam, known for its ability to peer into the shadowy regions of the lunar surface, captured the images of the crater, while the LROC provided images of the surrounding areas.

In addition to the mosaic image, National Geographic also released a topographical map of the lunar south pole, highlighting potential landing sites for the Artemis 3 mission. The map shows three of the 13 candidate landing regions for astronauts. The Artemis 3 mission is part of NASA’s plan to send a crew of astronauts to the moon’s south pole by 2025.

Several countries have expressed interest in exploring the moon’s south pole. India recently achieved a historic soft landing near the moon’s south pole with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. Russia’s Luna-25 mission, however, ended in failure when its lander crashed into the lunar surface. China and the United States also have plans to send human crews to the moon’s south pole in the future.

This mosaic image and the accompanying map provide valuable insights into the lunar south pole region and potential landing sites for future missions. They are a testament to the ongoing exploration of our closest celestial neighbor.

來源：
–美國宇航局
- 國家地理

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論