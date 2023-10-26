日食的新視角：射電觀測的見解

While most Californians enjoyed the partial solar eclipse on October 14, researchers at the Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO) took a different approach. Using their upgraded Long Wavelength Array (OVRO-LWA), they captured a unique “radio eclipse” image that sheds light on the sun’s corona and its associated phenomena.

Traditionally, solar eclipses are observed through visible light, but OVRO-LWA measured radio wavelengths between 20 and 88 megahertz (MHz) to create an image of the eclipse in a different electromagnetic spectrum. The resulting image, which can be seen in the video below, shows the moon’s location as represented by dotted lines and the visible sun’s limb with solid lines. Notably, the video also captures distortions caused by the sun’s ionosphere, creating a ripple effect similar to viewing the sun through a rippling water surface.

The radio waves extending beyond the sun’s edge in the image are emitted from its corona, producing a striking “ring of fire” effect even outside the path of the full annular eclipse. This unique perspective provides scientists with an opportunity to study the sun’s extended corona with unprecedented resolution at radio wavelengths.

Bin Chen, a solar astrophysicist and associate professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), who co-leads OVRO-LWA’s research on the sun, emphasized the significance of this observation. By leveraging the moon’s limb as a moving “knife edge,” the effective angular resolution of the sun’s corona can be greatly enhanced.

OVRO-LWA’s upgrade, supported by the National Science Foundation, has enabled the telescope to survey the sky faster than any other radio telescope operating at frequencies below 100 MHz. This powerful instrument allows for continuous monitoring of the sky, providing valuable insights into various astronomical phenomena, including coronal mass ejections from nearby stars, exoplanet magnetism, and the early universe.

With its ability to capture radio images of the solar eclipse, OVRO-LWA offers a fresh and valuable perspective on our nearest star, opening up new avenues for scientific exploration and understanding.

常見問題

What is the Long Wavelength Array (LWA)?

The Long Wavelength Array (LWA) is a radio telescope designed to observe and study celestial objects at long wavelengths, ranging from tens to hundreds of meters. It is capable of capturing radio waves emitted by various astronomical sources, providing unique insights into the universe.

What is the corona of the sun?

The corona is the outermost region of the sun’s atmosphere that extends millions of kilometers into space. It is composed of extremely hot ionized gases that become visible during a solar eclipse as a faint, pearly white glow surrounding the darkened disk of the sun.

Why are radio observations of eclipses important?

Radio observations of eclipses provide scientists with a different perspective on the sun’s corona and associated phenomena. By studying the emission of radio waves from the corona, researchers can gain insights into its dynamics, magnetic fields, and other properties that are not easily observable through traditional visible light observations. These unique perspectives enhance our understanding of the sun and its impact on the solar system.