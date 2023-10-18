城市生活

印度天體物理研究所將在漢勒黑暗天空保護區舉辦年度“星空派對”以促進“天文旅遊”

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is considering the promotion of ‘Astro Tourism’ by making the ‘Star Party’ an annual event at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) in Eastern Ladakh. This idea came after the successful organization of the first official ‘Star Party’ for experienced amateur astronomers at the HDSR.

Hanle, which is home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory of the IIA, is renowned for its dark skies and dry weather, making it an ideal location for stargazing. Around 30 amateur astronomers participated in the event, bringing their telescopes and cameras to capture the beauty of the unpolluted skies and photograph celestial objects that are otherwise difficult to capture in other locations.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve aims to control light pollution in the area to preserve the pristine dark skies for astronomical research. This initiative is also expected to bring socio-economic development to the local villages, as the Reserve is promoted as a tourist destination for astrophotography and stargazing.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics plans to establish the HDSR Star Party as an annual event, attracting astronomy enthusiasts from all over India and abroad. The event was supported by the Union Territory of Ladakh, which funded travel expenses from Leh to Hanle and served as a co-organizer.

Additionally, as part of their efforts to promote astro-tourism, the IIA has purchased 24 small telescopes and distributed them to selected villagers inside the reserve. These villagers have been trained as Astronomy Ambassadors, who guide visitors and serve as knowledgeable intermediaries of the night sky.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve offers a unique opportunity for villagers to engage in science-based tourism and benefit from the increasing number of home-stays catering to astro-tourists. With its stunning dark skies and the enthusiasm of the local community, the HDSR project holds significant potential for both astronomical research and promoting tourism in the region.

定義：
Astro Tourism – Tourism that focuses on observing and experiencing celestial phenomena, such as stargazing and astrophotography.

Star Party – An event where astronomers and other stargazers gather to observe and study celestial objects.

Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) – An area in Eastern Ladakh, India, known for its exceptionally dark skies and dedicated to preserving these pristine conditions for astronomical research.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) – A research institute in Bengaluru, India, dedicated to studying astrophysics and conducting astronomical research.

來源：

– Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA)
– Union Territory of Ladakh

