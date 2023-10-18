城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

意識是大腦熵的結果嗎？

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
意識是大腦熵的結果嗎？

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

測量宇宙膨脹的進展

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

在系外行星高層大氣中發現石英奈米晶體

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

冰河岩粉：增強格陵蘭農業的吸水率

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

意識是大腦熵的結果嗎？

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

測量宇宙膨脹的進展

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

在系外行星高層大氣中發現石英奈米晶體

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

冰河岩粉：增強格陵蘭農業的吸水率

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論